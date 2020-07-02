GOP can’t force Gov. Tom Wolf to end coronavirus disaster declaration, Pa. Supreme Court rules

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled legislature cannot force Gov. Tom Wolf to end his coronavirus disaster declaration, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, handing the Democratic governor a victory that could come into play this fall should the state see a surge that necessitates another shutdown.

In March, Wolf issued the emergency order as Pennsylvania began reporting its first COVID-19 infections. The declaration greatly expanded Wolf’s powers, allowing him to suspend regulations and control travel within a “disaster area.” At the same time, Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine ordered the closure of all businesses except those deemed “life-sustaining” to slow the spread of the virus and keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

From the beginning, Republican leaders in the legislature decried the closures as unfair to small businesses, and pushed to reopen sectors of the economy through legislation, which Wolf vetoed.

On June 10, Republicans and a handful of Democrats gave final approval to a resolution that leadership said would compel Wolf to terminate the disaster declaration. GOP lawmakers argued state law provides the option as a check on the executive branch, while Wolf said he’s empowered to approve or reject the resolution, as he can with legislation.