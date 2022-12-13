Golden Globe noms led by ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere,’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’

The Globes spread nominations around to a number of Oscar favorites (Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” Todd Fields’ “Tár”) while also elevating big-budget spectacles like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Each, along with Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” landed nominations for best film, drama.

The nominees for best film, comedy or musical, were: “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Babylon” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

The HFPA has historically been derided — sometimes even by their own hosts — for less diverse nominees and off-the-wall picks. The film nominees Monday included eight people of color among the 30 acting individual acting nominees. No woman was nominated for best director, with nods instead going to Spielberg, Cameron, McDonagh, Luhrmann and Kwan and Scheinert, the filmmaking duo known as “the Daniels.” None of the films up for best picture in either category was directed by women.

Among the nominees for best actor in a drama is Brendan Fraser. Fraser has said he won’t attend the Globes after he said he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, a former HFPA member and former president of the organization.

On the TV side, the ABC public school comedy “Abbott Elementary” led with five nominations, including best series, musical or comedy, and nods for its stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams. “The Crown,” “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Pam & Tommy” and “White Lotus” all came away with four nominations.

The show, which will be telecast Jan. 10 and hosted by stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael, is trying to mount a comeback. A Los Angeles Times investigation in early 2021 found that the HFPA then had no Black members, a revelation compounded by other allegations of ethical improprieties. Many stars and studios said they would boycott the show. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes.

Whether Cruise, overlooked in the lead actor category, chooses to attend this year will be much discussed ahead of the ceremony. His “Top Gun: Maverick,” the year’s biggest box-office smash, is nominated for two awards: best film, drama, and best song. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer was among the first to cheer the film’s nominations with a statement of thanks on Monday.

“Top Gun: Maverick” wasn’t the only blockbuster welcomed by the Globes. James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar: The Way of Water” scored nods for both best film, drama, and best director for Cameron. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” snagged two nominations, for Angela Bassett’s supporting performance and Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up.”

Arguably no film got a bigger boost than Damien Chazelle’s silent-film-era epic “Babylon.” The film doesn’t open in theaters until later this month, but came away with five nominations, including nods for Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva.

Other nominees across categories included Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”), Ana Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”), Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”), Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”) and Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”).