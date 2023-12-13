Escaped Philadelphia inmate found dead inside city warehouse: Police

Authorities found Hagenkotter’s body at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday after responding to reports of a male who was discovered unresponsive in a warehouse on the 1100 block of East Venango Street.

First responders pronounced Hagenkotter dead at the scene. His cause of death has not yet been released.

A preliminary investigation revealed a broken air vent and a pushed-out fan in the warehouse, which may suggest a forced entry, according to investigators.

Additionally, police say a ladder was found nearby.

Hagenkotter initially did not have any identification on him when his body was discovered. Authorities say they identified him through fingerprint analysis.