Prisoner escapes from facility in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section; search underway

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for an prisoner who escaped from a prison facility in the Holmesburg section of the city on Thursday.

The man being sought has been identified as 34-year-old Gino Hagenkotter, an inmate at the Philadelphia Detention Center.

According to a document obtained by Action News, Hagenkotter was working in an orchard outside the nearby Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility on State Road when he left without permission.

He was with a prison guard when he escaped, the document showed.

No force was used to escape and no injuries were reported.

Hagenkotter has last known addresses in the 7700 block of Cottage Street, the 3500 block of Shelmire Avenue and the 11800 block of Brandon Road.

His last arrest was for retail theft and he was released on charges by Philadelphia on Nov. 16, but he was in custody on a detainer for a probation violation in Bucks County.

Another escape in Holmesburg

This comes just a few months after two inmates pulled off a high-profile escape in the Holmesburg section earlier this year.

Ameen Hurst 19, and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped through a gap cut in the fence of the PICC in May.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said during a hearing in city council earlier this month that the gap had been there for nearly seven weeks and had been noticed by prison staffers at least four days before the escape.

Krasner also revealed that a guard was asleep on the night of the escape.