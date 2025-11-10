What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Mike Purzycki stands on a lawn high above Wilmington’s Pennsylvania Avenue, at the foot of Gibraltar, a once-grand du Pont family palace that fell into a decrepit state over more than three decades.

Below Purzycki is a stretch of renowned gardens whose pool, sculptures, magnolias, tulips, water lilies and other radiant blossoms draw thousands of visitors a year, free of charge.

Purzycki points to the work being done to restore the mansion’s 20-foot-tall conservatory, with disintegration that has long been visible to anyone passing by the 6-acre walled estate in the Highlands, the city’s wealthiest enclave.

“It basically fell off. It was so rotted that we couldn’t keep it together. It wasn’t sustainable structurally,” said Purzycki, who left office in January after eight years as Wilmington’s mayor and lives next door to Gibraltar.

He points to the 15-pane windows that form one wall of the structure that’s still under reconstruction.

“Notably, we have restored every single one of those windows. There are no new windows there,” he says. “They’re all the original old windows, 100 years old.”

Purzycki is anxious to show off the grounds and inside the 12,000-square-foot structure that was built in 1844 of blue stone from nearby Brandywine Creek.

He raves about the new $300,000 roof that replaced the original slate one that had sprung major leaks. The rain and snow that fell into the 30-room house caused debilitating damage, especially over the 13 years when two developers owned the property but couldn’t deliver a renovation project.

Then there’s the wide, winding staircase that rises from the street-level gardens. Once blanketed and blackened by debris and grit, the white marble walkway now sparkles.

The portico has been rebuilt, hundreds of windows have been scraped clean and shutters have been restored. There’s been major improvements to the estate’s greenhouse and a separate 3,800-square-foot carriage home and garage.

Inside the mansion itself, many rooms remain unsafe and need an enormous infusion of money to restore to a livable or usable condition.

But the library has been renovated and many floors, ceilings, walls and other fixtures have been stabilized in the long-vacant home that had become a magnet for urban adventurers and YouTubers who documented the so-called “haunted house.”

WHYY News documented the decades-long debacle in a Feb. 24 investigative report.

Gibraltar is in noticeably better shape now, however.

That’s because starting in 2023, near the end of Purzycki’s term, he made salvaging the estate his pet project, albeit one using some $3 million in federal, state and city funds.

First, he used the power of his office to have a city-created nonprofit agency, the Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank, buy the 4.5-acre mansion and grounds for $900,000. The 1.5-acre Marian Coffin Gardens is owned by the nonprofit Preservation Delaware.

Ever since, Purzycki has guided the reclamation project, first from his ninth floor office in City Hall and then since January from his own sprawling home next door to Gibraltar.

Purzycki, who celebrated his 80th birthday this year, calls himself a citizen volunteer. He coordinates with developers and the Land Bank on reconstruction work. He meets with officials from the state Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs to ensure everything meets their standards for a building that’s on the National Register of Historic Places and has a conservation easement that governs what work can and cannot be done.

Purzycki is no stranger to redevelopment. Before his election as mayor in 2017, he spent two decades overseeing the dramatic transformation of Wilmington’s riverfront from an industrial wasteland into an entertainment and residential showcase.

While reviving the riverfront was a mammoth undertaking that helped propel him to become mayor of Delaware’s largest city, Purzycki said working to save Gibraltar has “been a labor of love.”

Now he’s trying to formalize his role in Gibraltar’s overhaul.