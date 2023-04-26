Gibbstown LNG by rail proposal hits another roadblock

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

A plan to transport liquified natural gas by rail along the Delaware River has hit another roadblock.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration on Monday denied Energy Transport Solutions, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, a permit extension.

Approval of the permit would have allowed the company to take fracked gas from the Marcellus Shale, compress it into flammable liquified natural gas (LNG) at a plant in Wyalusing, Pa., and transport it by rail to Gibbstown, New Jersey, where it would then be shipped overseas.

Last year, New Fortress Energy agreed to halt the plan after reaching a settlement with environmental groups that filed suit seeking to overturn the company’s air emissions permit.

Environmentalists say the proposal would pollute the air and contribute to climate change. Safety is a concern for those living along the proposed path of the train, one of the most densely populated areas of the East Coast. The recent derailment of a train carrying vinyl chloride in East Palestine, Ohio, has increased scrutiny of rail safety and regulations.