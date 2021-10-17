Those little trips to the grocery store, the post office, and around the block can help protect people from falling, particularly when it comes to those over age 50 and people living alone.

A new study, published last month in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, interviewed 2,000 people between the ages of 50 to 80. On average, about 25% fell at least once between March 2020 and January 2021, and those who lived alone became significantly more afraid of falling, said Geoffrey Hoffman, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Nursing and one of the study authors. More than a third said they were less active after the pandemic started, resulting in worse mobility, making them more likely to fall, he said.

“What we saw was that what might seem like slight changes in mobility can have big effects on falls and the risk of falling,” said Hoffman.

But it goes the other way, too, he said: Even little steps every day can make a positive difference.

“The more we can help those we know who might need a little push to get out and about, we think that’s worth doing as long as it can be done safely,” Hoffman said.

Being socially isolated might lead to more falls because there’s no one there to encourage movement, whether it’s a walk around the block or going to the grocery store. Less time “on your feet” time can lead to losing endurance and strength, as well as having cognitive and emotional implications, Hoffman said.