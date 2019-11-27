Frying a turkey on Thanksgiving? Pa.’s fire commissioner has some advice.

(Rick Antuono/Bigstock)

(Rick Antuono/Bigstock)

The state is trying to make sure Pennsylvanians don’t start any house fires this Thanksgiving.

Holiday cooking — particularly attempts to deep fried turkeys — typically leads to a spike in blazes. The U.S. Fire Administration says on average, almost 2,400 homes catch across the country every Thanksgiving. That’s more than any other holiday, and many of the conflagrations are due to fryers.

Pennsylvania appears to be particularly prone to mishaps.

State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego says the commonwealth’s home chefs routinely have among the most turkey fryer accidents.

He says if you must deep fry your turkey, there are a few things you can do to make sure it doesn’t go awry.

  • Read the fryer manual
  • Fry outdoors and away from trees, walls, and fences
  • Make sure the turkey is totally thawed, and don’t overfill the fryer with oil

And if all else fails, keep a fire extinguisher nearby.

You may also like

About Katie Meyer, WITF

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate