Former PPD inspector hit with civil rights lawsuit following 2020 protest beating

A former Philadelphia police inspector who was filmed striking protestors in June 2020 is facing a new civil rights lawsuit.

In the complaint, Evan Gorski, 23, alleges Joseph Bologna hit him over the head with a metal rod, causing a gash that required 10 staples. Bystander video of the altercation circulated on social media almost immediately after it happened.

“Despite knowing that he had committed an unprovoked violent attack against a defenseless Mr. Gorski,” the complaint alleges, Bologna and two other police officers “fabricated criminal charges” to cover up the incident.

Gorski, who was an engineering student at Temple University at the time, also names the City of Philadelphia in the lawsuit, alleging his injuries were a direct consequence of failed city policy during the civil rights protests of summer 2020.

“The City made a deliberate choice to abandon previously developed operational plans to ensure the safety of people engaged in political protest, and … specifically encouraged its officers and supervisors—including Bologna—to pursue aggressive tactics and use unjustified physical force,” reads the complaint.