Is former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter running again?

A familiar name may be joining the crowded field vying to be Philadelphia’s next mayor.

Sources close to former Mayor Michael Nutter have confirmed to WHYY News that he’s been asked to consider running for a third term as mayor.

The city charter limits mayors to two consecutive terms in office, but it doesn’t prevent a former mayor from running for a third term after taking a term off.

Democratic Party head Bob Brady said if Michael Nutter wanted to run for mayor again, he could. It’s possible he’d run, Brady said, but not probable.

“He has a right to run,” Brady said. “There’s also a draft movement out there to have me run for mayor and I told them to forget about that. That isn’t happening.”

Brady said the move makes it appear that people aren’t happy with the current field of 10 candidates and are looking for another candidate to join the field.