Former Biden rival Buttigieg touts electric vehicles in visit to president’s home state

Delaware is getting its 26th electric transit bus, thanks largely to more than $9 million in previous federal grants. But Buttigieg’s office said the state is expected to receive about $186 million more from the mammoth infrastructure law to improve public transportation with more electric buses and other initiatives.

“We’re here to illustrate what President Biden’s vision for building a better America looks like,” Buttigieg told the audience. “And today we’re illustrating that with regard to some very good forthcoming news when it comes to the buses of this country.”

“The more people that are on buses, the less congestion, the less pollution on our roadways. But we also know that far too many buses, the majority in our country, in fact, are outdated. They have diesel engines, they contribute to emissions and pollution, and we have a chance to do something about that.”

Buttigieg also joked that he didn’t ever want to follow the wisecracking Sen. Carper to a podium again. Carper’s humorous monologue had referenced a famous rock song from the 1960s.

“Mr. Secretary, if you haven’t picked it up, I like music,” Carper cracked. I’m tempted to tell you you can lead us all in a verse of The Who’s ‘Magic Bus,’ but we’re not going to do that.”

Noting the vehicles behind them, Carper said: “These are magic buses, and they don’t just materialize out of thin air. A lot of negotiation, a lot of legislation, a lot of good work and now a lot of implementation by this man right here.”

Delaware’s senior U.S. senator meant Buttigieg, who praised leadership by Carper and Gov. Carney for making Delaware a “forward-thinking state” in the transportation world.

Buttigieg said another initiative to be announced next will allow transit agencies to bid for even more money to “get clean buses, primarily electric buses, like those that you see right here.”

With global warming on the rise, Buttigieg said the initiatives are “going to make an enormous difference in moving forward toward where we need to be with regard to climate … So it’s not just that we’re saying it’s a good thing to do, we’re putting dollars behind it.”

Buttigieg said he realizes many people never ride a transit bus, but said clean buses still matter.

“There might be a child whose bedroom is behind one of those air conditioning units on the second floor of those homes right over there, whose life will be better because they will not become ill, because they will not be inhaling pollution because of these clean buses,” he said. “That’s the kind of difference we can make right here.”