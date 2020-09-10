Forecasters eye multiple systems in the tropics: ‘This is what peak hurricane season looks like’

As of Thursday, there have been 17 named tropical cyclones, including five hurricanes and 12 tropical storms. Two tropical storms are currently active — Paulette and Rene — and fives areas are being monitored for potential development.

There are currently no threats to the New Jersey region.

The most dangerous time of the year for hurricane activity is between mid-August and mid-October, when 96 percent of all major hurricanes form, according to NOAA. A major hurricane is classified as a Category 3 or higher (111-129 mph sustained winds) on the Saffir–Simpson scale.

By mid-October, the ocean and air begin to cool, and wind shear increases, which then lowers cyclone development.

With more than two months left in the current hurricane season, forecasters advise coastal residents to have a plan should a tropical system threaten or strike.