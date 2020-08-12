Revealed: Kensington’s ‘Eiffel Tower’ — a giant milk bottle — is now apartments

For 125 years, Harbison’s Dairy, a company founded by an Irish immigrant, manufactured milk, butter, and ice cream in Philadelphia.

Once the dairy closed in 1990, its Kensington-based plant began to deteriorate. So did the company’s 30,000-gallon water tower: the Kensington milk bottle, which served as a high-rise advertisement for the company.

In recent decades, the bottle began resembling “what I like to call ruin porn,” said Oscar Beisert, an architectural historian who fought for the structure’s preservation.

Rust. Chipped paint. Graffiti. It’s a common trajectory for Philadelphia’s historic buildings: neglect, decay, and possible demolition.

But Harbison’s Dairy met a different fate. Its historical designation, championed by Beisert and a slew of Kensington residents, protected it from demolition.

That became visible in early July, when Philly sign painter Gibbs Connors transformed the 25-foot dairy’s milk bottle — and with it, the Kensington skyline. The once-corroded tower sports a fresh, white coat of paint and the crimson Harbison’s logo.

It’s not exactly a return to the past. Harbison’s Dairy has been defunct for decades, and still is. The building beneath the bottle will hold boutique apartments and a promotional products company — both owned by entrepreneur Sterling Wilson.

Restoring the building was a challenge, but a rewarding one, said Wilson, who worked with the Philadelphia Historical Commission to maintain the building’s heritage.

“Being able to bring it back to life and restore a real icon of that neighborhood, it’s an honor,” he added.

Wilson’s apartment complex, named Harbisons Dairy, leans into the building’s industrial history. Still, the complex will include modern additions: a fitness center, coffee shop, and dog park roofdeck. Wilson said he worked with PNC Bank’s community development team to drive down the rent. Studio apartments start at $925 per month while two-bedrooms start at $1,750. The developer expects them to be available for occupancy this fall.

It’s not lost on Beisert that the building won’t be so working-class. Still, he said, the survival of a structure he has called “the Eiffel Tower of Kensington” is a victory.

“If it had been demolished, it would have been luxury condos or townhouses there anyway,” Beisert said. “Even if it isn’t a perfect result, it still has a greater sense of public good that … this landmark would be preserved.”

While Harbison’s Dairy will be reborn, other historical buildings have fallen. In 2019, the number of demolition permits filed in the city hit a historic peak. The city’s Historical Commission is scheduled to vote Friday on whether or not the owner of another nearby landmark, St. Laurentius Church, can demolish the structure.

Historical preservation is especially difficult during a “development boom where people just want to build townhouses,” Beisert said. In Kensington, home values have risen to half a million dollars, drawing developers to the area. With the city’s tax abatement for development soon to be reduced in value, that boom is only intensifying as developers race to get projects moving before the policy change.