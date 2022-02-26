Fleeing to the border: Some 120,000 Ukrainians seek refuge

Poland declared its border open to fleeing Ukrainians, even for those without official documents, and dropped its requirement to show a negative COVID-19 test.

“We will help everyone,” the Polish Border Agency said. “We will not leave anyone without help.”

On Saturday, Poland sent a hospital train to pick up those wounded in the war in Mostyska, in western Ukraine, and bring them to the Polish capital of Warsaw for treatment. The hospital train left the border town of Przemysl and has five carriages to transport the wounded and four others stocked with humanitarian aid for Ukraine’s Lviv district.

Those arriving were mostly women, children and the elderly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday banned men of military age from 18 to 60 from leaving the country. Some Ukrainian men were reportedly heading back into Ukraine from Poland to take up arms against the Russian forces.

“Almost 116,000 have crossed international borders as of right now. This may go up, it’s changing every minute,” said Shabia Mantoo, the spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, on Saturday morning. “It’s very fluid and changing by the hour.”

Mantoo said most Ukrainians were heading to neighboring Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia but some even fled into Belarus — from which some Russian forces entered Ukraine. Some planned to head further on to other countries in Europe.

The agency expects up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates further.

The border post in Siret was crowded with Ukrainians arriving on Saturday. A few miles in, humanitarian groups had set up tents and offered food and drink to those arriving.

But the fate of teenager Natalia Murinik’s family was now uncertain, and they didn’t know where they were going next.

“We don’t have a clue. We’re waiting for our friends, and then we’ll think,” she said.