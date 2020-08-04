Down the Shore

Fisherman dies after being rescued from ocean off Island Beach State Park

Island Beach State Park

Island Beach State Park in April 2016. (Justin Auciello/WHYY)

A man has died after he was rescued from the ocean off Island Beach State Park Saturday afternoon.

The 64-year-old Lakeland, Florida man was fishing with family when he said he wasn’t feeling well and entered the ocean to cool off, according to Caryn Shinske, a New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson.

Shortly after entering the water, the man, who was not identified, went under and was pulled out in an unconscious state by others, Shinske said.

Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate the man and transported him to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he was pronounced dead, according to the spokesperson.

Island Beach State Park is a narrow barrier island stretching for 10 miles between the Atlantic Ocean and the Barnegat Bay in Ocean County.

