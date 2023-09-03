First annual EcoFest is coming to Media Borough

Media’s first EcoFest is the brainchild of Julie Smith, a volunteer with Transition Town Greater Media. Smith, who is also involved with Keep Media Green, has been active in preserving open space in the borough.

“In being part of Keep Media Green, I realized that there’s such a green community here, and the people are all working really hard,” Smith said. “But a lot of people work independently, the groups were working independently. And I was trying to figure out a way to bring people together and coordinate.”

Smith came up with the idea of an EcoFest while on a walk with a borough council member. She then turned to an organization with a track record of results.

“I brought it to Transition Town Greater Media, because I couldn’t figure out a way to actually make this happen, except with an organization behind me,” she said. “And they loved the idea and people got really excited about it — and it just blossomed from there.”

Smith hopes that this event demonstrates to attendees the value of an old mission statement she would see as a child at Gnome Countryside in Lancaster County: protect what you love.

“I realized if we’re going to fight for the environment and want to make things better, we have to show why you love what’s right outside of your door, why you want to protect it, and not only show them why, but make it fun and exciting,” she said.