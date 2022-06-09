‘We’re all abuzz’: Media Borough nationally certified as a ‘Bee City’

From there, the borough pulled together a resolution and approved it in April. The borough sent in its official application in May. It only took about a month for Media’s application to Bee City USA to get the green light.

“That’s lightning-fast for us,” said Laura Rost, a Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA coordinator.

Bee City USA is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Rost said a lot of groundwork goes into becoming an affiliate — but in the end, it’s all worth it.

“Even a small bit of habitat can really make a difference for bees, and especially in urban areas, habitat may really be at a premium,” Rost said.

She added that the nice thing about an initiative like this is how it spreads by “word of mouth, neighbors talking to neighbors, and cities talking to other cities.” Rost said it is a true grassroots effort.

“You start to see the momentum and the growth as more people hear about the program and get involved and see the successes of their neighbors. They see ways that they can create their own pollinator habitat and create their own initiatives that are reflective of their community,” Rost said.

Allentown Borough, Moorestown Township, and the city of Buena Vista in New Jersey have all become Bee City affiliates in the past few years. The Dover, Delaware campus of Wesley College, which was acquired last year by Delaware State University, was also a Bee Campus affiliate.

According to Paikoff, Media has always been a regional leader in tackling environmental issues despite being a small borough of roughly 5,700 people living on 487 square acres of land.

“We want to be sort of a guiding light in Delaware County to help other communities, develop processes and other types of programs that will allow them to make their communities more environmentally friendly — to make them more resident-friendly,” Paikoff said.

However, he added that individual residents must lead the way. He credits Coulston for pulling this together.

She said that the work is just beginning. The borough is still awaiting its Bee City USA welcome package that will allow it to begin disseminating materials to residents.

“Convincing people to do a little bit extra, I think, is going to help increase the numbers or at least help to forestall any decrease in numbers of our invertebrates and therefore birds,” Coulston said.