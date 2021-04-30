First Alert: Risk of damaging winds for Philly region Friday

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

—

Potentially damaging wind gusts that last over several hours will usher in a big change to the weather for the Philadelphia region Friday.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert for hours of damaging winds gusting to 50 to 60 mph for the entire Philadelphia region from 2 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday. The worst of the windy weather is expected late Friday afternoon into evening.

The winds move in as temps on Friday aren’t expected to get out of the 60s after a couple of days in the 80s for much of the region. Winds on Friday morning were already gusting to around 40 mph in part of the region Friday morning.