First Alert: Risk of damaging winds for Philly region Friday
This article originally appeared on NBC10.
—
Potentially damaging wind gusts that last over several hours will usher in a big change to the weather for the Philadelphia region Friday.
The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert for hours of damaging winds gusting to 50 to 60 mph for the entire Philadelphia region from 2 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday. The worst of the windy weather is expected late Friday afternoon into evening.
The winds move in as temps on Friday aren’t expected to get out of the 60s after a couple of days in the 80s for much of the region. Winds on Friday morning were already gusting to around 40 mph in part of the region Friday morning.
Here is what to expect Friday into Saturday morning:
First Alert for damaging winds
There is a risk for damaging wind gusts Friday afternoon through the overnight hours. The winds could gust at 50 to 60 mph.
The difference maker with this event is that there are leaves on the trees. These leaves help catch the wind and could lead to even more widespread power outages than a February or March wind event.
These winds will hit even if conditions are clear.
Be sure to bring inside anything that could blow around and be ready in case the lights go out.
Be sure to download the NBC10 app, tune in on NBC10 News and have your devices powered up so you are prepared for anything.
Plenty of weekend sunshine
The weekend is beautiful in terms of sunshine. Both days have it. Saturday is still breezy and comfortably cool, with a high in the middle to upper 60s.
Sunday is a summerlike gorgeous day, with sunshine and temps warming into the lower 80s. Expect cooler conditions at the shore where the sea breeze will keep highs in the 70s.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!