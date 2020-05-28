Firefighters rescue swimmer caught in rip current off Island Beach State Park

Firefighters on Wednesday rescued a swimmer who was caught in a rip current off Island Beach State Park, officials said.

A water rescue unit from the Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Company responded to the New Jersey state park on a report of a teenage swimmer in distress.

Arriving rescue swimmers spotted the male, who was pulled offshore by the rip current. The National Weather Service advised of a “low risk” of rip current development on Wednesday.

Swimming is currently prohibited in Island Beach State Park, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. An email requesting comment from state officials was not immediately returned.

Fire officials say the teenager, who was not identified due to his age, was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River for evaluation. His condition was not disclosed.