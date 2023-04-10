Fire damages 6 Chester County homes, displaces 22 on Easter Sunday
One firefighter suffered injuries when he became trapped briefly.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Flames destroyed a row of duplexes in Chester County on Sunday morning just as many people were starting to celebrate Easter.
The fire took place in Parkesburg Borough on the 100 block of Washington Street at North Church Street.
Fire officials say the it started in the back of one of the duplexes and spread to two neighboring units.
A 911 caller helped alert residents to get to safety.
Officials say 75 firefighters were needed to get the flames under control.
One firefighter suffered injuries when he was briefly trapped inside the home.
No other injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is helping 22 displaced residents at the Parkesburg Borough Hall.
Officials say donations are also being collected for those displaced at the hall. Most residents only have what was on them during the fire, and officials say gift cards would go a long way.
Gift cards could be from grocery stores, Walmarts, Wawas, etc., and could be set to any amount.
Many local families have also stopped by with Easter supplies. Parkesburg Borough officials said the Dunkin Donuts provided donuts and coffee to the victims, and Councilman Dave Mellima brought Easter treats.
Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire.
