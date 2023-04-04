2 children killed, 2 firefighters injured in Upper Darby house fire

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two children were killed in an early morning house fire in Upper Darby, Delaware County.

According to Fire Chief Derrick Sawyer, the fire began at about 4:03 a.m. on the 300 block of Margate Road.

When crews arrived, they encountered heavy fire on the second floor of the home.

Two children were killed in the fire, Sawyer said.

The children’s mother was able to jump out a back window. She was taken to an area hospital where she was being treated for her injuries.

Two firefighters were also injured.

“My heart goes out to the family,” Sawyer said. “My heart goes out to our members and their families.”

Sawyer said it is important to make sure your home has working smoke alarms. He also urged everyone to have a fire escape plan and to close bedroom doors when sleeping.

There was no immediate word on what started the fire.