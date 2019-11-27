By morning, truck driver Aman Singh, 30, must traverse the 660 miles from northeastern Pennsylvania to Louisville, Kentucky.

Before he saddles up for the 10-hour drive, he settles into a booth in Eat Spice, a truck stop/Indian restaurant off of I-80 in Luzerne County, with a plate of chicken curry and a stack of roti.

“I’ve tried American food, too,” he said, before a long pause.

“But mostly I don’t like it.”

Singh came to the United States from New Delhi, and said he’s not used to all of the frozen and processed food options in the United States.

Eat Spice caters to a unique intersection: where rural America meets an increasingly diverse cadre of truckers looking for a taste of home as they jockey between warehouses and retail outlets.

Here, the cooler of live bait coexists with the carafe of homemade chai tea. In the fridge, there’s both Red Bull and mango lassi. Your choice.

Located in White Haven, Pennsylvania, population 1,100, the truck stop’s clientele is more likely to hail from immigrant enclaves in Ohio and Michigan than the surrounding town, which is 96 percent white.

Sam Singh, 27, drives between Flint, Michigan and northern New Jersey every other day. He stops at Eat Spice for meals during nearly every 10-to 12-hour trip.

“We like Eat Spice, everything [is] Indian food,” said Singh, listing his favorites. “Chicken biryani, goat biryani, chicken saag, butter chicken, egg bhurji, paneer something. Everything.”

The number of long-haul truckers in the United States is at an all time high, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the demographics of who is behind the wheel are shifting. While the average trucker is a 46-year old white male, a growing proportion of drivers under 35 are women, Latinx, or from another country.

Immigrants from northern and western India, like Singh, have flocked to the trucking industry.

Many of the early adopters were from the Sikh ethnic group, who came in the late 1980s after fleeing ethnic violence at home, according to Gurinder Singh Khalsa, a Sihk community activist in Indiana.

“They came out of the country to save their lives,” he said, often fleeing before being able to go to college or acquire job skills.

Devout Sikhs may wear their hair long, and wrapped in a turban, a look that was not always welcome on U.S. job sites according to Khalsa.

“In any entry level job, they were getting [a] hard time,” he said. “Either they could work at the factories or they could do something independent.” So, many turned to trucking.

He estimates 150,000 of the 3.5 million truckers in the U.S. are from northern and western India, although Keystone Crossroads was unable to verify that number.