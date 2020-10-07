Fact-checking President Trump’s charges about voter fraud and mail-in ballots in N.J.

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

In last week’s presidential debate and in numerous rallies, President Donald Trump has cherry-picked isolated incidents to contend that mail-in balloting is fraught with fraud. In a federal court filing against this year’s election in New Jersey, the Trump campaign and New Jersey State Republican Committee allege that “countless individuals have been convicted of voter fraud tied to absentee ballots over the last decade.”

Numerous studies and fact-checkers have found that tampering with mail-in ballots or cases of fraud are extraordinarily rare. And there are safeguards in the system to catch attempts at stuffing the ballot box and prevent problems.

“It’s just nonsense, utter nonsense,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, of allegations of rampant voter fraud. “You can count the number of folks who have done this. Of billions of recorded votes across the country, only a handful were obvious voter fraud.”

Minuscule percentage of problems

The Brookings Institute analyzed a Heritage Foundation database of alleged voter-fraud cases and found that in five states that used universal mail-in voting prior to this year’s COVID-19 pandemic, just 0.00006% of 52 million ballots cast over the past 20 years were related to voting by mail.

That same Heritage database lists a number of individuals involved in seven separate instances related to mail-in ballots since 2003.

In one case last year in Hoboken, a candidate sought to pay people to vote for him, which could happen in a machine vote, as well. In another in 2009, Jamel Holley — then a Roselle councilman and now a state assemblyman — entered pre-trial intervention for filling out the inside envelopes for voters, an act a superior court judge called “overzealousness” but neither criminal nor fraud.

Four of the other five cases involved local elections, while the fifth was for the state Senate seat won by Sen. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex). Legislative reforms resulted from these that make fraud less likely.

A much higher-profile and more recent case, which Trump has cited, occurred in the May special election for city council in Paterson. A superior court judge has ordered a new election and the state has charged four men, including two councilmen, with unauthorized possession of ballots and submitting false voter registration applications. The case came to light when postal workers found hundreds of ballots bundled together.

County election officials rejected more than 1,700 ballots for problems related to the bundled ballots and to bearers, who are allowed to deliver ballots for as many three voters. That the scheme was found and potentially fraudulent ballots were not counted are proof that the system works to catch and prevent voting fraud.