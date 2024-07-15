Extreme heat and some medicines can be a risky combo. Here’s what to know

Extreme heat can raise the danger of heat-related illnesses and threaten health in a more subtle way — by amplifying the side effects of many common medications.

Hot weather, too, can damage medicines such as insulin that require refrigeration. Inhalers can explode. Epinephrine injectors such as EpiPens can malfunction. Meds delivered in the mail can deteriorate.

A look at common problems and solutions related to heat and medicine:

Which medicines could cause problems in the heat?

Blood pressure pills that reduce fluid in the blood can lead to dehydration. Beta blockers for heart conditions can decrease blood flow to the skin and make you less aware of dangerous heat.

Some antidepressants can hinder your ability to stay cool. Aspirin and other over-the-counter pain relievers decrease fluid and sodium levels, making it harder to deal with high temperatures.

On top of that, the combination of heat and drug side effects can lead to lightheadedness and falls. Alcohol increases the danger, said pharmacist Bradley Phillips of the University of Florida College of Pharmacy.

You can learn more about your medications’ side effects and storage requirements at the National Library of Medicine’s MedlinePlus website.

Or talk to your doctor or pharmacist, Phillips said. Ask about how much water you should be drinking if you’re on medications that increase dehydration.

He recommends staying hydrated and “not relying on your body’s ability to tell you that you’re thirsty.”

Some medicines — antibiotics, antifungals and acne drugs — can heighten sensitivity to the sun, causing rashes and sunburns. If you’re taking them, stay under an umbrella or wear sun-protective fabrics and sunscreen, said Dr. Mike Ren, a family physician at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“You might be on antibiotics, not think too much of it, go down to the beach and then come back with a whopping sunburn,” Ren said.