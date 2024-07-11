How to prepare for power outages if your health depends on home medical devices

Elements of a power blackout disaster plan

Backup power: Familiarize yourself with the battery life of your specific equipment, jotting down the model and serial number of your medical devices. Keep all equipment instruction manuals in one easy-to-find place, and make sure to keep backup batteries charged, especially if the weather report is ominous. If possible, purchase a device called an inverter, which lets you charge batteries through your car’s cigarette lighter or 12-volt port.

Communications: Call your local fire and police stations to let first responders know that you rely on home medical equipment. Many keep a list of people in the area who are particularly vulnerable. Identify the locations of emergency shelters and power stations, and make a list of important numbers — your doctor, home health agency, medical equipment company or oxygen provider, as well as friends and family who are willing to step in and help — and post it near your phone (ideally a landline, in case your cellphone dies).

Also vital: Tell your local utility company that you rely on home medical equipment; many will prioritize restoring your power. During an outage, keep tabs on the utility company’s estimate of when your power will be restored. It’s a good idea to have a hand-crank battery-powered radio on hand to stay on top of the latest news.

While having a source of backup power is helpful, it’s not a replacement for a well-thought-out disaster plan, says Sue Anne Bell, associate professor at the University of Michigan School of Nursing, who studies the health effects of disasters. Here’s how to plan ahead:

If you sleep with a CPAP or BiPAP: “Most people are OK without it for a night or two,” says Rizzo. But it makes sense to have a charged backup battery pack and an inverter. If your device has a humidifier, make sure you have plenty of distilled water on hand, as well.

If you take insulin or other drugs that need to be kept cold: When it’s stored in a refrigerator at 36 to 46 degrees, insulin maintains its full potency — and your refrigerator will stay cool for two to three hours if you keep the door closed. After that, the drug is probably OK at room temperature — so long as it’s below 86 degrees, when insulin begins to break down, losing potency. If the liquid changes color or has clumps or crystals in it, don’t use it. You can put it in a cooler, but if it freezes, discard it.

“The key when you’re using unrefrigerated insulin is to monitor blood glucose levels. If they begin to rise to a dangerous level, or you develop excessive thirst or urination, nausea or vomiting, seek medical attention,” says Dr. Robert Gabbay, chief scientific and medical officer at the American Diabetes Association.

A number of other drugs require refrigeration as well, so it makes sense to read the label carefully or check with your doctor to see which ones might go bad in an outage.