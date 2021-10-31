Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever been tapped on the shoulder by an unseen hand? Can you hear disembodied voices?

Is any of this real? Maybe! Legend has it that certain places in Burlington County, New Jersey, are haunted. Would it surprise you that one of them is a mansion?

WHYY teamed up with BoroTV and CPM media to explore and share the history of three seemingly haunted sites in Burlington City, Easthampton, and Mt. Holly.