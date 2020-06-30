Evictions could begin before Pa. rental assistance program can provide relief

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A $150 million assistance program intended to provide rental payments on behalf of Pennsylvanians who are struggling amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus may not come soon enough to stave off some eviction proceedings.

The program will begin accepting applications July 6, but the state’s eviction moratorium expires just a few days later. That creates a tight window for applications to be processed and checks to be cut before some landlords might take action.

“I just don’t see how it’s possible that people who need the rental assistance to avoid eviction will receive it in time,” said Phyllis Chamberlain, executive director of the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania. “That is a huge problem.”

In March, the state Supreme Court suspended all evictions for failure to pay rent. A few days before that order was set to expire, Gov. Tom Wolf issued his own statewide moratorium on evictions for non-payment, which runs through July 10.

Come July 11, Pennsylvania landlords will be able to begin the eviction process, which advocates fear could lead to an avalanche of filings that overwhelm courts, displace vulnerable people amid a public health crisis, and further damage the state economy.

Approximately 1.5 million people in Pennsylvania rent their homes, accounting for about 30% of all households. At least one Pennsylvania county, Philadelphia, has extended its local moratorium. Wolf should do the same statewide, Chamberlain said.

Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokesperson for the governor, said “we’ll reexamine this as we get closer to July 10.”

Under Pennsylvania law, landlords must give tenants 10 days’ notice before filing for eviction in court. On average, the entire process takes at least a month, advocates said. Even in cases where the tenant isn’t actually evicted, Chamberlain said, the filing itself can become a “black mark for the future” with landlords.

The rental assistance program is part of a $2.6 billion spending plan lawmakers passed at the end of May, funded by Pennsylvania’s share of the federal stimulus package. Lawmakers also approved a $25 million mortgage relief effort that will also begin accepting applications on July 6.

The aim is to help tenants who have fallen behind on rent in the wake of the statewide shutdown Wolf ordered in March to contain the coronavirus. To be eligible, renters must show that since March 1, they either filed for unemployment benefits or lost at least 30% of their annual income. Their income must also not exceed the median for their county.