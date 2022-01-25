‘Everybody is extremely worried’: Philly’s Ukrainian community fearful of Russian threat

He and others have been critical of the U.S. government’s approach, wanting a more forceful response to incursions by Russia into Eastern Europe. Saying that Putin’s advance into Ukraine is likely, Biden is now considering bringing U.S. troops to nearby eastern European N.A.T.O. allies.

“We think it’s something that should have been done as soon as the first troops arrived on the border of Ukraine,” said Eugene Luciw, president of the local chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. Ukraine is not a member of N.A.T.O., so an attack there does not automatically trigger intervention.

Petyk echoed the “too little, too late” sentiment, saying it only emboldened Putin to be more aggressive.

“What troubles people here is that the U.S. foreign policy is much more reactive than proactive. The idea that we would wait for an invasion to adopt economic sanctions…seems like an absolutely absurd non-starter,” he said.

Petyk and Luciw also criticized Germany for not taking a stronger stance, linking the decision to its dependence on gas from Russia for energy needs.

Members of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America have a meeting with Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-04) scheduled for Wednesday, and urged all local elected officials to support a harsher stance towards Russia. Efforts in the U.S. Senate to pass new sanctions on Russia have stalled, with a partisan divide over the terms and scope.

On Sunday, members of the local Ukrainian community will rally on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, to draw attention to what is happening in their home country. They are expected to be joined by local residents from Belarus and Georgia as well, two other countries where Russia has exerted influence.

Archbishop Gudziak said this is a potentially history-defining moment for Ukraine, noting its role in some of the biggest moments of the past century.

“If the Holocaust, if the Nazis, if the communists could not keep this people down, it won’t happen now,” he said, “but unfortunately it might be very bloody.”