The prisoner who escaped custody on Monday from a hospital in Philadelphia has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Alleem Borden, 29, was taken into custody in Cambria County, in western Pennsylvania, Action News has learned.

Additional details about Borden’s arrest have not been released but a 4 p.m. news conference is planned.

He was initially arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing a car from a delivery driver on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said, adding that Borden was then found sleeping in the vehicle.

While he was being processed, he complained of pain.

“If a prisoner complains of pain or has an injury, it’s our policy that we take them to a facility,” Vanore said. “He was checked out and discharged.”

Borden escaped from police custody while being discharged from Episcopal Hospital in the city’s Kensington section.

He had his hands cuffed behind his back when he ran away from officers.