A 911 supervisor scans the scene in a parking lot for a suspected burglar while speaking with a caller who is transmitting video from his cell phone.

“We have police on the way? Are you in a safe location?” supervisor Chris Williams inquires.

The caller says he’s not in danger, so Williams continues.

“Describe for me what’s happening, what we’re looking at?

“Yeah, there’s a suspicious person. Looks like they’re trying to break into a police car. The hood is up, so I can’t see who it is.”

“OK, but keep yourself in a safe location,’’ Williams commands. “Don’t put yourself In harm’s way. While doing that, if you’re able to keep her on video, or him, that would be great.”

It’s not a real 911 call, so nobody is trying to break into a cop car.

But what Williams could see was a demo of how New Castle County’s new “Video 911” system works.