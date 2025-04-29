From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Whenever Antoinette Smith-Bethea visited the hospital as a child, she would chat up the doctors and nurses about the latest in medical technology and techniques.

“They were always teaching me things and I took off from there,” she said.

That experience piqued her interest in the industry. So she enrolled in a health care program at Jules E. Mastbaum High School — the Jefferson Workforce Development Program — designed to fast-track students like her into entry-level health care positions, such as patient care technician, medical assistant and surgery technician.

Smith-Bethea, 18, graduated from high school last June as part of the program’s first class. Today, she works as a patient care technician at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital in the city’s Olney section.

She has learned how to check a patient’s vitals, draw blood and perform an EKG (electrocardiogram). She has learned or earned certificates in CPR, direct care and federal law on health safety and handling health information.

Smith-Bethea is currently enrolled at Esperanza College and is scheduled to earn an associate’s degree in health sciences in May. She then plans to apply for a position as an ultrasound technician.