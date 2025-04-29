Program aims to fast-track Philly high school students into in-demand, entry-level health care jobs
The joint venture of Jefferson Health, the city school district and Esperanza College aims to address the shortage of health care workers.
Whenever Antoinette Smith-Bethea visited the hospital as a child, she would chat up the doctors and nurses about the latest in medical technology and techniques.
“They were always teaching me things and I took off from there,” she said.
That experience piqued her interest in the industry. So she enrolled in a health care program at Jules E. Mastbaum High School — the Jefferson Workforce Development Program — designed to fast-track students like her into entry-level health care positions, such as patient care technician, medical assistant and surgery technician.
Smith-Bethea, 18, graduated from high school last June as part of the program’s first class. Today, she works as a patient care technician at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital in the city’s Olney section.
She has learned how to check a patient’s vitals, draw blood and perform an EKG (electrocardiogram). She has learned or earned certificates in CPR, direct care and federal law on health safety and handling health information.
Smith-Bethea is currently enrolled at Esperanza College and is scheduled to earn an associate’s degree in health sciences in May. She then plans to apply for a position as an ultrasound technician.
What is the Jefferson Workforce Development Program?
The Jefferson Workforce Development Program is a collaboration between Jefferson Health, the School District of Philadelphia and Esperanza College.
“We have these high-need positions in our workforce, whether it be patient care technicians or medical assistants to help support the nursing care team,” said Theresa Fortner, associate chief nursing officer at Jefferson Health. “It’s an entry-level job and one that often has a high turnover, partly because these candidates then move on to different jobs within the organization. We have a constant need for these important roles.”
Smith-Bethea is one of 18 students to complete the program. More than half are employed at Jefferson. Others opted to pursue other opportunities.
“We wanted to figure out how we can get new-to-workforce candidates into these positions to fill our workforce needs, but also to help them secure good-paying jobs that Jefferson can provide for them,” Fortner said.
The average pay for the positions is about $25 an hour.
Typically, patient care technicians work in hospitals, while medical assistants tend to work at outpatient facilities. Both are trained to use various medical equipment for taking patient vitals and preparing patients for examinations, procedures and treatment, as well as scheduling and handling patient records and any patient-specialized diets.
Boosted by a rising life expectancy and advances in medical technology, health care is one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. By next year, the industry projects a nationwide shortage of 3.2 million health care workers, including medical assistants, patient care technicians and surgery technicians, according to the American Hospital Association.
Jefferson Health System faces its own unique staffing challenges. Its 2024 merger with Lehigh Valley Health Network, which increased its number of hospitals to 32, along with 700 clinics and 65,000 employees, made the combined entity one of the nation’s top 15 nonprofit health systems. It was already one of the city’s top employers.
Hands-on training
In the program, students’ receive 1,000 hours of classroom instruction starting in their sophomore year. In their senior year, they begin hands-on skills training at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, where they shadow professionals and are exposed to real-life patient care.
In addition, they attend a specialized skill boot camp that includes help with “soft skills,” such as résumé building, job application support and help on applying for open positions at Jefferson Health. It also provides insight into Jefferson orientation and onboarding practices.
There are conditions related to landing a position at Jefferson Health.
“These students have to be at the top of their class and they need to be matriculated at Esperanza College,” said Fortner.
The current cohort began in March, with 25 students from city high schools, including Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Learning Center, Kensington Health Sciences Academy, Thomas Alva Edison and Mastbaum.
“This program serves as an on-ramp into health care, and for many students, they are the first in their family to go to college, so it’s a very proud moment when they are accepted into the program, work really hard and graduate,” said Michelle Armstrong, executive director of the School District of Philadelphia’s Office of Career and Technical Education, in a statement.
