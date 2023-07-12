‘Abbott Elementary’ lands 8 Emmy nominations; ‘Succession’ tops with 27

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, the duo on a fungus-filled quest in “ The Last of Us,” each got lead acting nominations. The show, based on a popular Playstation video game, was second behind “Succession” with 24 nominations. “The White Lotus” had 23.

“ Ted Lasso ” was tops among comedies with 21 nominations, including best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis. The Apple TV+ series won both awards for each of its first two seasons, but its threepeat prospects depend on whether Emmy voters favor other contenders like “The Bear” or “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The nominations suggested that HBO — which got the most overall nominations by far with 127 — can still dominate even as streaming-only outlets have taken over so much of elite TV. The distinction is increasingly blurred, however, with a huge segment of viewers watching “Succession” and the cable channel’s other offerings on the streaming service now known as Max.

Cox, 77, got his best actor in a drama nod despite appearing in fewer than half of this season’s “Succession” episodes, though as the Roy family patriarch he loomed just as large over the episodes he didn’t appear in. A win would be his first for the role, though he won an Emmy for best supporting actor in a TV movie in 2001.

Strong won in 2020 for playing “eldest boy” Kendall Roy. Culkin got his first nomination for best actor after two previous nominations in the supporting category.

Actors joining movie and television writers on strike would further shut down the industry and be the first time since 1960 that two Hollywood unions were simultaneously striking. While show and film releases will continue, work on upcoming projects will cease — as would actors’ interviews and appearances to promote the projects.

The possibility of an industry debilitated by strikes could dampen any joy for the new nominees, and could put the damper on the ceremony scheduled for Sept. 18 on the Fox network.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who provided the emotional high point of last year’s ceremony with her half-sung victory speech for her best supporting actor Emmy in “Abbott Elementary,” said she is a “puddle of emotions” after getting nominated again amid the strife.

“Change is hard. Change is difficult. And in the midst of once again of a great moment in my life, I am surrounded by a difficult moment,” Ralph told The Associated Press. “This is a fight for artistry, this is not a fight to make people rich.”

The nominations were announced by “Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma, who referenced the labor disputes before at the top of Wednesday’s livestream.

“We hope the ongoing guild negotiations can come to an equitable and swift resolution,” Scherma said.

But the announcements, while low-key, proceeded as though a show will go on in the fall.

It was not a strong year for Emmy diversity, with the lead categories dominated by shows with largely white ensembles. Pascal, the first Latino nominated as lead actor in a drama in more than two decades, was the only minority nominee in any of the drama series categories.