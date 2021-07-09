Elsa leaves Jersey Shore largely unscathed
Though it skirted the coast and prompted tornado warnings, Tropical Storm Elsa caused minimal damage at the Jersey Shore.
Atlantic City Power said at the height of the storm 820 customers lost electricity by 5 a.m. Friday. As of 3 p.m., only 71 customers remain in the dark.
No major issues were reported in Ocean County, according to Sheriff Michael Mastronardy.
In Atlantic County, a portion of Route 152 — from the Somers Point-Egg Harbor Township line to Route 52 — was closed Friday due to some storm damage, said Mark Pino, deputy emergency management coordinator for the county.
“There’s probably six to eight poles that were sheared off, laying in the highway,” he said, adding that about a 2-mile stretch of the road was affected. All things considered, Pino said, the county was lucky there were no reports of property damage.
Cape May County made out “very well” during the storm, said county spokeswoman Diane Wieland. The timing helped to avoid the damage typically associated with tropical storms, she said.
“All the reports indicated that the height [of Elsa] would hit during low tide, which it did; that prevented coastal flooding,” Wieland said, adding that the wind’s shifting to the northwest eased any type of erosion or wind damage.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly said rain totals in the region ranged from 1 to 3 inches. By 8 a.m. Friday, all watches and warnings had been canceled.
Happy Friday! Elsa is departing the area, and all Tropical Storm Warnings have been cancelled. Skies will be clearing this morning, but additional showers/storms are possible later today. If you had any storm related damage overnight, please let us know! #NJwx #PAwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/foCoejSVT6
— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 9, 2021
Officials for the weather service planned to be in the Tuckerton area Friday to investigate a possible tornado touchdown there. They will also investigate another possible touchdown in southern Sussex County, Delaware.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!