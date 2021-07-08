Delaware, New Jersey coasts prep for heavy rain from Tropical Storm Elsa

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Jersey Shore, the Delaware Beaches, and inland Sussex County as Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way through the Carolinas.

The storm is expected to bring drenching rains and possible flooding to the region overnight Thursday through Friday morning.

Coastal areas could experience up to 45 miles per hour winds and up to six inches of rain.

Those further inland could see one to two inches of rain and wind gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour.