Eight facing charges in alleged Philly home stealing ring

Eight people are facing charges in connection with a coordinated scheme to steal 17 homes and properties in several Philadelphia neighborhoods, city prosecutors announced Monday.

Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Esack, who is with the office’s economic and cyber crimes unit, said the alleged theft of a property from a 90-year-old woman in a nursing home led to an almost two-year investigation that resulted in the charges. Eventually, investigators uncovered what Esack described as “an elaborate deed theft ring” operating in Kensington, as well as Northwest, South, and Southwest Philadelphia.

“Both lots and homes were targeted from the dead, as well as the living, the young and old. The properties were acquired using forged paperwork, stolen identities, fake names, as well as licenses, but also using some of the actual names of the persons involved in the thefts,” Esack said.

Esack said the eight defendants systematically looked for homes and lots to take ownership of using fraudulent deed transfers, and then resold them to unsuspecting buyers. The group made just under $1 million off the alleged scheme, she said, noting deed theft cases are common in the city, but are not always taken seriously. In March, the DA’s Office announced charges against five people in another deed theft ring.