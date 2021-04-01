COVID-19 continues to make the events landscape unpredictable as an increase in cases continues in the greater Philadelphia area, despite vaccinations. More venues in the tri-state are re-opening, but with caution and without knowing what the future will yet bring. That said, there is good news in that vaccinations are expected to be open to most Pennsylvania residents on April 19. However, Philadelphia’s health commissioner Thomas Farley says that widespread vaccination eligibility in Philadelphia won’t happen until May 1.

Anti-violence activist Michael ‘OG Law’ Ta’bon uses his interactive Un-Prison Cell event to encourage solutions to violence, something sorely needed as Philadelphia contends with an uptick in homicides. The event, part of his Hardknock University initiative, features opportunities to record music, make T-shirts, play ball and consider ways to combat aggression and conflict.

: Saturday, April 3 noon – 2 p.m. How Much: Free

The historic, forty-acre Fort Mifflin hosts an event to commemorate the season featuring the only intact battlefield from the Revolutionary War. Saturday’s event at Philadelphia’s only fort includes guided tours, and history reenactors who portray an 18th century gentleman scientist and Mary Walker, a Civil War surgeon. The site, which includes fire pits, promises other surprises. BYO picnics and leashed dogs are always welcome.

: Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How Much: $6 – $10

The Phillies start their 2021 season with their home opener vs. the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. The Braves are also playing on Saturday and Sunday, so tickets for those games may still be available. Tickets will be sold in two, three and four-person ‘pods’ but keep in mind, capacity limits mean a full-house of 43,000 at Citizens Bank Park has been reduced to 8800. Note: tickets will be mobile only this season, no tailgating will be allowed, masks will be required at all times except when eating or drinking, and backpacks are no longer allowed though bag storage lockers will be available for a fee onsite.

The railroad heads out on its Easter-themed ride from the Market St. station in West Chester to Glen Mills Village, a 90-minute excursion round-trip. The Easter Bunny will be on board to hand out treats and presumably to pose for pics. He may not have to wear a mask, but you and the kiddies will need to in order to ride. FYI, although you can bring snacks and purchase snacks on the train, the coaches were built in the early 1930’s and do not have restrooms. (There are ‘facilities’ according to the official website, at both Market St. and Glen Mills.)

Easter parade (of events)

Easter Sunday offers some varying brunches around the area though most, like the Four Seasons Easter brunch at JG Sky High, their 60th floor restaurant are sold out, though you can always check for cancellations. However, you can still order takeout from Vernick Fish via their Easter Weekend Provisions Box that includes crab quiche, jalapeno cream cheese and Caffe Umbria’s cold brew. Other than that, you can try Open Table for a selection of restaurants in the Delaware Valley that might still have availability. Linvilla Orchards Hayrides to Bunnyland event has been canceled, though their playground and fishing attraction is still open and you can pre-order Easter cakes, pies and treats. The second annual PEEPS in the Village event in Peddler’s Village, a competitive exhibit of creations made up of the Philly-based treats, runs through April 17. If you’re not specifically interested in the religious aspects of the holiday weekend, the Drag Diva brunch on Saturday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Punch Line Philly still has seats.

: Friday, April 1 – Sunday, April 4 How Much: Various prices

Broadway veteran and Philly fave Robi Hager will perform virtually via the Arden Theater Cabaret Series. Hager, a Mexico native who now lives in Philadelphia, has appeared in “Ragtime,” “Next to Normal” and “Fun Home” at the Arden and in “Spring Awakening” and “Bye, Bye Birdie” on Broadway, is also a lyricist and composer who will play his original music cabaret style.

: Through Sunday, April 11 How Much: $15 – $30

The Philadelphia Film Society returns to the Navy Yard for screenings on the expansive grounds of the once military, now multipurpose complex. This week’s offering “Godzilla vs. Kong” opens in theaters and on HBO Max too, but if anything seems like it’s fit for a spring drive-in experience it’s this pulpy take on the battle of the big apes.

: Thursday April 1 – Sunday April 4, 8 p.m. How Much: $7 children 12 and under, $12 adult

Once the home of the obviously well-to-do Biddle family, Andalusia reopens this Saturday, but visitors will be limited to the grounds only until further notice. Fortunately, the grounds are on a wooded promontory that overlooks the Delaware River and includes gardens and native woodlands. Andalusia is a member of Greater Philadelphia Gardens, a consortium of more than 30 Philadelphia-area gardens who came together to encourage tourism. They helped the region earn the distinction of becoming America’s garden capital.

: 1237 State Rd. Andalusia, Pa. When: Starting Saturday, April 3 – October 27

How Much: $15

The Isley Brothers may be best known these days for the solo career of Ron “Mr. Biggs” Isley but they’ve cranked out classic soul hits over seven decades including “Who’s That Lady” to “Between the Sheets.” Earth, Wind & Fire is simply the seminal 70s funk/jazz/soul/R&B outfit that offered a higher vibration through music with their classics like “That’s the Way of the World”and “Shining Star.” The two groups will slug it out for Verzuz domination although the competition has been friendly thus far. No word yet on who’s representing for either group, but DJ D Nice and TV and radio personality Steve Harvey will host.

: Sunday, April 4, 8 p.m. How Much: Free

Philadelphia Film Society’s annual Oscars Party event is normally the place to see-and-be-seen for the city’s well-heeled lovers of arts and culture. But like everything else, the party returns in this year in altered form. Taking advantage of the delayed 2021 Oscars ceremony, which usually happens in February, it will be held both outdoors and online. It’s weeks away but if you do want to go in person, best to get your tickets soon. (Note: The virtual event is a pre-show party that does not include screening of the ceremony).

: Sunday, April 25, 6 p.m. How Much: $60 – $200

