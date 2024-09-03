Eagles working to remove ‘counterfeit’ political ads in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia Eagles said Monday it is working to remove fake political ads that have popped up in the city.

A bus stop sign at 34th and Market streets in University City shows Kamala Harris wearing an Eagles helmet with the text “official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

To some, it might seem official. Along with the Eagles logo, the ad also sends people to a real website: PhiladelphiaEagles.com/vote.

Other signs around the city have also been spotted, but the Eagles want to stress they are not real.

“We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed,” officials said in a statement.

The fake ad quickly sent social media into overdrive.

“Can we leave politics out of sports,” one X user posted.

“If this is true, it is heartbreaking!” another person said.