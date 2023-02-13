Eagles take Super Bowl lead behind 4th down conversions

Nick Sirianni’s fourth-down aggressiveness paid off in a big way for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Sirianni had his offense go for it twice on fourth down on a single drive late in the first half, leading to a touchdown run by Jalen Hurts that gave the Eagles a 21-14 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Hurts converted the first with a 28-yard run and the Eagles got the second when Derrick Nnadi committed a neutral zone infraction before the snap.

Hurts ran it in from 4 yards on the next play.

Sirianni ranked No. 1 this season in the Football Outsiders’ Critical Call Index as Philadelphia has now converted a league-high 26 fourth-down tries — which doesn’t include the conversion by penalty.

The analytics company has one of the best models for determining when NFL teams should go and when they should kick on fourth downs, using its win probability model that relies on historical play-by-play data adjusted for variables such as the strength and weaknesses of both teams, injuries and other factors.