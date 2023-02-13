What’s a catch? Super Bowl raises the question again

Smith had made an acrobatic grab, securing the ball against his helmet — but the ball moved slightly as he hit the ground. It was initially ruled a catch, but overturned on the review.

“What’s a catch ? Lol,” former NFL defensive end and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears wrote on Twitter, echoing the thoughts of many similarly confused viewers.

“It is a catch, or an interception, if, in the process of attempting to possess the ball, a player secures control of the ball prior to it touching the ground,” the NFL Rulebook says, “and that control is maintained during and after the ball has touched the ground.”

The whole catch-or-not debate came up again on Philadelphia’s opening drive of the second half when Hurts threw a short pass to Miles Sanders — who was immediately walloped by L’Jarius Sneed. The ball came loose and Nick Bolton — who already returned a fumble for a touchdown earlier — picked up the ball and headed to the end zone again.

The call on the field by officials was a touchdown by Bolton, but a review overturned the call with the play ruled an incomplete pass because Sanders never completed the reception.

“It’s 2023 and we still don’t know what’s consider a catch,” veteran free agent cornerback Prince Amukamara tweeted.

And for some, it will simply remain one of life’s mysteries.

“What’s a catch? What’s a hold? What is love?” former soccer star and current TV analyst Alexi Lalas wrote on Twitter.