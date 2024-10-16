This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The man wanted for allegedly hitting three nurses and a shooting victim outside a Philadelphia hospital in the city’s University City section over the weekend has turned himself in.

Jaadir Goodwyn, 20, surrendered to police on Wednesday, according to officials.

Goodwyn is accused of being the driver in a hit-and-run outside of Penn Presbyterian Medical Center’s emergency department.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault and other related offenses.

The crash happened around 4:33 a.m. Saturday when investigators say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee dropped off a shooting victim outside of Penn Presbyterian.

The shooting reportedly happened minutes before on the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue in Philadelphia’s Parkside section.

According to Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, three men exited the vehicle and pleaded with hospital staff to help the victim still in the SUV.

“Those three nurses, along with security staff, exited that hospital and ran towards that shooting (victim) there. They did everything they could to render aid,” said Vanore.

Police quickly arrived at the hospital after learning about the shooting, and that’s when the suspects, including Goodwyn, reportedly fled at a high rate of speed.

“These three males, who begged and pleaded for help, jumped back in the car and recklessly and intentionally left this parking lot at a high rate of speed and drove right into the three nurses and their own shooting victim associate that they brought here,” said Vanore.

Penn Medicine says one nurse is hospitalized in critical condition. Two others received treatment for their injuries.

According to Philadelphia police, the nurse in critical condition is a 36-year-old man who suffered facial injuries and internal bleeding. The two others — a 37-year-old man and a 51-year-old man — are both listed in stable condition.

Police say the vehicle involved in the incident was located on the 6800 block of Walnut Park Drive in Upper Darby around 2 p.m. Saturday. Sources tell Action News the car was a rental due back in August.

Officers were able to recover evidence from the SUV, which led to the arrest warrant of Goodwyn.

The 28-year-old man shooting victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the crash is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).