​Delaware officials unveil multi-million-dollar plan to transform Dover

That plan came together after lots of input from hundreds of residents who responded to a planning survey and many others who weighed in during dozens of zoom meetings and in-person presentations.

“It really was this absolutely spectacular process that we engaged in for several months,” said John Childress, vice president of projects at Philadelphia-based developer Mosaic Development Partners. “Before we wrote any pen or paper down, we said, what do the people want? What has worked? What are the types of things that you’re looking for?”

Childress said residents’ input about what they’d like the area to look like formed the basis of the Capital City 2030 plan.

Over the next decade, the re-development plans call for multiple projects including nearly 1,000 new residential units, a multimodal transportation hub, nearly 100,000 square feet of commercial space including a grocery store, more than 20 acres of green space, and a half-mile riverwalk trail.

The partnership issued a request for proposals to create a master plan for the project, eventually selecting Mosaic in 2021.

“They’re going to create a plan for us that they will invest their own dollars in,” DDP board president Todd Stonesifer told residents at a public presentation of the plan this week, adding that Mosaic will therefore be invested in the plan’s success. “If they’re going to put their own dollars behind something, they’re going to do it because it’s going to work,” he said. “They are going to make money doing and implementing this plan. And they wouldn’t do it if it wouldn’t work.”