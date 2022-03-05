South Philly street ceremonially renamed for Point Breeze icon Dorothy Allen

For decades, the late community leader Dorothy Allen worked to improve the quality of life in Point Breeze. She founded a community center, served as a block captain for nearly 50 years — planting trees to beautify the neighborhood — and provided free meals to local children.

“She always had a beautiful and outgoing attitude,” said City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who knew Allen since he was a child attending her affordable summer camp program. “She was an iconic member of the South Philadelphia community.”

On Saturday, Johnson will conduct a ceremonial street renaming in her honor. The 1300 block of 24th Street in South Philadelphia will be known as “Dorothy D. Allen Way.”

The event will take place at 24th and Wharton, the location of the former Barrett Education Center, which she founded in 1975. A new community center, named after Allen, is currently under construction in the same spot.

Allen, who died in 2019 at the age of 96, was especially committed to fighting child hunger and creating enrichment and job opportunities for young people.

“She was just a woman that didn’t want to see youth left behind, youth not having that opportunity,” said her granddaughter, Tiphanie White. “Her passion was to help youth. To get them started, get them going, so that they can be able to pour back into the community.”