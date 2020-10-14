Appeals, explanations and the Jackson 5: That’s what accompanied the Springfield Township Board of Supervisors’ second conditional-use hearing on the proposed development of a two-pit quarry in Upper Bucks County.

The project has been met with apparently universal pushback from residents, who worry that the quarry will pollute their air and groundwater, drive down nearby property values, and endanger the health of the Upper Tohickon Creek and surrounding wetlands. But the developer, H&K Group, claims those are speculative concerns, and that the township’s zoning should technically allow for this type of development.

It’s the task of local officials to decide whose case holds.

Interspersed by the occasional music-filled pause or break for deliberation, Tuesday night’s supervisors’ meeting stretched for three hours as the board continued to gather information toward an eventual decision on the development. One of the key topics of the first hour: Who gets party status?

Party status allows residents or organizations to call or cross-examine witnesses or appeal decisions in the future. In other words, it helps establish who is allowed to speak at the hearings to come, and is granted to those who can prove that they would be substantially and directly affected by the project, usually determined by proximity to the proposed site.