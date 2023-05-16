76ers fire coach Doc Rivers after 3 seasons, AP source says

The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday following a third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.

Rivers led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The 76ers held a 3-2 semifinals series lead against Boston before dropping Game 6 at home and were crushed in Game 7 on the road.