Despite challenges, Martin Luther King’s legacy lives on at namesake school in Philadelphia

“We just need better resources to educate those children,” Wilkins said. “So the conversation that we have with our children is, ‘If somebody is not giving it to you, you have to figure out how to get it on your own.’ It’s not just about intelligence but about building character.”

Wilkins said having King’s name on the school is a big deal. “We want to exemplify not only who Martin Luther King was as a person, but the legacy and history of the school,” she said.

Teachers Angela Crawford and Stephen Flemming feel it’s imperative for their students to understand current social justice issues, too.

“A lot of what the late John Lewis said would probably be what King would say if he were alive today, and that is ‘Speak up, stand up, don’t sit around,’ ” Flemming said. He and Crawford have made it a point to discuss Black Lives Matter, the police killing of Walter Wallace, and last week’s invasion of the U.S. Capitol with their students.

“It’s always a privilege and honor to teach students who look like me,” Crawford said. “My teaching is about bringing the greater consciousness of who we are with extra care and cultural responsibility.”

Athletes at MLK also are encouraged to strive hard. Malik Jones, who graduated from MLK in 1997, returned to his alma mater in 2016 as an assistant coach and later head football coach. In his first year, Jones led the team to win the 5A Public League Championship. More than 20 of his athletes have earned college scholarships.

“What attracted me to coaching was giving back to the school that helped these students find their way in life,” Jones said. “In this role I have an influence on young Black boys and help them get to better opportunities.”

Jones said when he returned, the school began to get away from the civil rights activist’s name and more toward what resembled symbols of royalty. “When we got our championship jackets, we had them to say MLK and to reinvigorate his name,” Jones said.

The school’s library is being renovated as part of Mayor Jim Kenney’s Community Initiative and will be a community hub. “We are working to build a community library, where not just the kids from King can use, but the folks in the community can come and have access to resources,” Wilkins said.

The seniors in Crawford’s English class want to become doctors, engineers, and even comedians. They vow to fight the way they feel they’re perceived by being MLK students and plan to succeed and uphold King’s legacy.

MLK senior Simiya Sawyer feels that she’s judged as a problem student because she attends MLK, but won’t let it deter her. “I see myself helping people,” she said. “I want to create a home for teens. And not just teens, but families and anybody who needs it. I also want to be a nurse. Just to help my community and help the homeless. Make someone else’s life better.”

Another senior Shane Carter said he’s aware of King’s legacy. “In terms of rights we have today, I feel grateful for what he has done.”

Senior Cailin Stringer, who is a native of King’s home state of Georgia, said being Black and growing up in the surrounding community has given her purpose to give back and volunteer to help others.

“Me going to King doesn’t mean that I have to,” she said. “I have to regardless.”