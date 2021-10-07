After the events of the last year, both external and internal peace has been elusive. Peace Week aims to improve peace with a variety of events encompassing social justice and personal equilibrium. To that end, there are in-person and online workshops, spiritual gatherings, film screenings, and mindfulness and meditation classes. The week culminates with a March for Justice from West 18th Street and Baynard Boulevard to Rodney Square.

What: Community-based initiative to help Delawareans find more peace

Camden County, New Jersey has a rich and varied history that many may not know much about. Camden County History Month hopes to change that. Over 70 events will take place at more than 30 historic sites. Sites hosting special programming include the Walt Whitman House, the Haddon Heights Historical Society, the Gabreil Daveis Tavern Museum, the Camden Shipyard and Maritime Museum, and the Barclay Farmstead Museum.

What: History-themed events

Chestnut Hill continues its run of community events with an art installation/festival that runs for 11 days. “Night of Lights” showcases the history of the area with lighted art installations projected on buildings in the 8000 block of Germantown Ave., while also offering varied free and ticketed ‘experiences’ throughout the week. Opening night festivities kick off with a reception at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, a speakeasy is scheduled for Saturday night at the Mermaid Inn, and a cocktail party is on tap for Sunday.

What: Art installation with related ‘experiences’

In this Inis Nua theater production, an Aer Lingus flight is about to take off from Dublin, Ireland to London. On board are a host of different characters, from a couple on their honeymoon to a grandmother traveling to meet her new grandchild, to a nervous woman who’s never flown before. Unfortunately for her, this flight will end up in the headlines as the production is based on the real-life hijacking of Aer Lingus 164. Liam Mulshine and Rachel Brodeur play all twenty characters in the one-act play.