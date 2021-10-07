Design Philadelphia, KRS One, Night of Lights, and Monster drinks in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Amid COVID uncertainty and varying mandates in the Delaware Valley, fueled by the delta and other newer variants, most events are requesting proof of vaccination and returning to mask mandates. Since the situation remains fluid, scheduled events may be rescheduled or canceled as regulations change, so be sure to check with venues and be aware of ticket return/refund policies beforehand.
Design Philadelphia
Organizers say that Design Philadelphia is the oldest event of its kind in the U.S. The 12-day event incorporates over 80 workshops, panel discussions, hands-on maker events, social gatherings and more, in-person and online, that incorporate all elements of design from industrial to fashion. Some highlights include “Redefining the Workplace in a Hybrid World,” “The Black Design Experience in North Philadelphia” and “To Build a More Perfect Union: Architecture and Democracy.”
- What: In-person festival
- Where: Center for Architecture and Design, 1218 Arch St., Philadelphia, Cherry St. Pier, various venues
- When: Through Oct. 17
- How much: Various price
Indigenous People’s Day Celebrations
Earlier this year, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney declared the second Monday of October to be Indigenous People’s Day. In the Delaware Valley, there are three celebrations over the holiday weekend. The Museum of the American Revolution celebrates Indigenous people all weekend long with a series of events, including talks, a film, and a gallery that can also be accessed online about the Oneida Indians. On Sunday, Bartram’s Garden is hosting Indigenous People’s Day with music, dance, speakers, and more, starting at noon. And in Fishtown, Philadelphia’s Indigenous People’s Day celebration takes place on Monday starting at 11 a.m.
- What: Holiday celebrations honoring Indigenous Americans
- Where: Various venues
- When: Through Monday, Oct. 11
- How much: Free
Fall Festivals
It’s October and that means festival time. There are more than a few going on in the Delaware Valley, including the Fall Into the Arts Festival starting at noon on Saturday at Smithbridge Road Park in Glen Mills, which marks the end of Delco Arts Week. Paoli’s ticketed Oktoberfest Main Line is a family-friendly version of the generally beer-soaked event, with a dog costume contest as part of the fun. It also starts at noon on Saturday. Philly’s FunktoberFest is an all-day beer and music festival at Attic Brewing Company with a special performance by Arthur Thomas and the Funkatorium. It kicks off at 1 p.m.
- What: In-person fall festivals
- Where: Various venues
- When: Saturday, Oct. 9
- How much: $0 – $35
Peace Week Delaware
After the events of the last year, both external and internal peace has been elusive. Peace Week aims to improve peace with a variety of events encompassing social justice and personal equilibrium. To that end, there are in-person and online workshops, spiritual gatherings, film screenings, and mindfulness and meditation classes. The week culminates with a March for Justice from West 18th Street and Baynard Boulevard to Rodney Square.
- What: Community-based initiative to help Delawareans find more peace
- Where: Various venues
- When: Through Sunday, Oct. 10
- How much: All events are free and open to the public
Camden County History Month
Camden County, New Jersey has a rich and varied history that many may not know much about. Camden County History Month hopes to change that. Over 70 events will take place at more than 30 historic sites. Sites hosting special programming include the Walt Whitman House, the Haddon Heights Historical Society, the Gabreil Daveis Tavern Museum, the Camden Shipyard and Maritime Museum, and the Barclay Farmstead Museum.
- What: History-themed events
- Where: Various venues
- When: Through Oct. 31
- How much: Various prices
Night of Lights 2021
Chestnut Hill continues its run of community events with an art installation/festival that runs for 11 days. “Night of Lights” showcases the history of the area with lighted art installations projected on buildings in the 8000 block of Germantown Ave., while also offering varied free and ticketed ‘experiences’ throughout the week. Opening night festivities kick off with a reception at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, a speakeasy is scheduled for Saturday night at the Mermaid Inn, and a cocktail party is on tap for Sunday.
- What: Art installation with related ‘experiences’
- Where: Germantown Ave. between Highland and Willow Grove
- When: Friday, Oct. 8 – Sunday, Oct. 17
- How much: Some events free, others ticketed
“A Holy Show”
In this Inis Nua theater production, an Aer Lingus flight is about to take off from Dublin, Ireland to London. On board are a host of different characters, from a couple on their honeymoon to a grandmother traveling to meet her new grandchild, to a nervous woman who’s never flown before. Unfortunately for her, this flight will end up in the headlines as the production is based on the real-life hijacking of Aer Lingus 164. Liam Mulshine and Rachel Brodeur play all twenty characters in the one-act play.
- What: In-person theater
- Where: Louis Bluver Theater at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St.
- When: Through Sunday, Oct. 24
- How much: $15 – $30
Alec Benjamin
Phoenix, Arizona-native Alec Benjamin earned a massive following after the breakout success of his 2018 hit “Let Me Down Slowly. ” After two successful ‘mixtape’ releases, Benjamin, 27, dropped his debut “These Two Windows” last May. His latest single “Older” pays tribute to friendship as it marks the passage of time.
- What: In-person concert
- Where: Franklin Music Hall, 421 N. 7th
- When: Friday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $27.50
KRS One
Born Kris Parker in the Bronx, KRS One, the self-proclaimed hip-hop ‘teacha,’ can certainly lay claim to being one of hip-hop’s most enduring pioneers. He’s slated to battle fellow icon Big Daddy Kane on the next “Verzuz” on Oct. 17, but first he’s heading to Ardmore Music Hall. An independent artist for much of the last two decades, KRS released his sixteenth studio album, “Between Da Protests” in 2020.
- What: In-person concert
- Where: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave.
- When: Friday, Oct. 8, 7:15 p.m.
- How much: $42
Dine Latino
In support of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce sponsors the fall incarnation of the dining promotion, Dine Latino, to bring attention to the numerous Latino-owned restaurants negatively impacted by the pandemic. Participating restaurants offer a free appetizer or dessert with two dinner entrees. Those eateries include Jezebel’s Cafe, Cuba Libre, Tinto, Mixto, Las Cazuelas, and more.
- What: Dining promotion
- Where: Various venues
- When: Monday, Oct. 11 – Friday, Oct. 15
- How much: Various prices
Monster Mash Bloody Mary Challenge
Traditional Bloody Marys combine savory and spice for a popular brunch drink. The origins of the drink’s invention remain murky, though comedian George Jessel and famed French bartender Fernand Petiot are both listed as possible creators. Its reputation as a hangover cure makes it among the more popular adult beverages in town. In Philly’s Northern Liberties neighborhood, the Monster Mash contest pits more than 10 local bars against each other in a battle to see who makes the tastiest, spookiest, spiciest Bloody Mary in town.
- What: Dining and beverage promotion
- Where: Various venues
- When: Saturday, Oct. 9 – Sunday, Oct. 17
- How much: Various prices
Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.