South Jersey school district rescinds controversial bus service plan after outrage from parents
Superintendent Kevin Kanauss wrote a letter Monday stating Deptford Township School District will continue to provide its free bus service as it has in the past.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The Deptford Township School District says it is rescinding a controversial plan that would have eliminated bus service for some students this year.
In a letter released to the community on Monday, Superintendent Kevin Kanauss said that after careful consideration and public feedback, the school district will continue to provide its free bus service as it has in the past.
The about-face comes just days after the district said it would eliminate the free bus service for students who live within a two-mile radius of the elementary and middle schools or a two-and-a-half-mile radius of the high school in Gloucester County.
Parents and local authorities expressed outrage over the decision. Mayor Paul Medany also pushed back, saying he and the police department were not involved in creating the new plan.
Kanauss initially said the change would save the district roughly $1.65 million annually.
He said the savings would allow the district to reallocate that money to support “much-needed areas,” which include security and renovations at schools, maintaining and increasing teaching staff, academic programs, classroom resources, and student support services.
Before the decision was changed, the district planned to offer an annual bus subscription for $365 per student.
Mayor Medany and other city officials sent a letter to school administrators on Monday, demanding they rescind the plan and provide free transportation. The plan was scrapped hours later.
“If they want to rethink something, they’re going to have to come up with an acceptable plan, vet it through the township, through the public safety folks, and vet it through professionals. And let’s not forget public input,” said Medany.
Kanauss says the district will further analyze the budget and transportation concerns, with the goal of ensuring a “safe, adequate and efficient transportation system within the demands of the overall budget.”
He also advised parents in the letter that there will be a need for more neighborhood bus stops, which could increase the length of the daily bus trips.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.