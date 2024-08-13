This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Deptford Township School District says it is rescinding a controversial plan that would have eliminated bus service for some students this year.

In a letter released to the community on Monday, Superintendent Kevin Kanauss said that after careful consideration and public feedback, the school district will continue to provide its free bus service as it has in the past.

The about-face comes just days after the district said it would eliminate the free bus service for students who live within a two-mile radius of the elementary and middle schools or a two-and-a-half-mile radius of the high school in Gloucester County.

Parents and local authorities expressed outrage over the decision. Mayor Paul Medany also pushed back, saying he and the police department were not involved in creating the new plan.

Kanauss initially said the change would save the district roughly $1.65 million annually.