Demand spurs Wildwood to expand parking on the beach

Due to popular demand during the inaugural season last summer, Wildwood has expanded its beach parking area.

For a $10 fee, motorists with four wheel drive and all wheel drive vehicles can access the beach via Baker Avenue and park in a designated area between Wildwoods Convention Center and Morey’s Piers amusement area.

Parking access will be allowed between 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. between May 25 and June 9, becoming daily beginning on June 16 (hours to be announced). A fleet of beach wheelchairs will be available from a handicapped-accessible parking area in June.

Widely known for its wide, ever growing beaches, the walk from the parking area to the shoreline is about five minutes. After parking, beachgoers can utilize a beach taxi service for transport to a spot of their choice near the ocean.

“We did a little research and saw in Brigantine which has been doing it for six or seven years now they actually make more money for their four by four parking on the beach than they do their beach fees,” Wildwood Commissioner Pete Byron told WHYY in 2017.

WHYY’s Tom MacDonald contributed to this report.