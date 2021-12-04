Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt called Gary’s slaying a “senseless act of domestic violence” — and said things could have been even worse.

“I believe 100% that this was a suicide by police. I believe that Mr. Savage, in statements and his actions, he wanted the police to take his life,” Bernhardt said.

He urged people in potentially dangerous relationships to reach out to Delaware County’s Domestic Abuse Project to get the support they need. The hotline number is 610-565-4590.

In addition to murder and attempted murder, Savage faces charges related to possessing a weapon. Despite a criminal record and a history of incidents at the residence in Upper Darby, Savage was able to obtain a firearm. His arraignment was expected to take place Friday.

Stollsteimer said Thursday’s events were part of a wave of violence across the region.

“It is a tragedy, an American tragedy, what’s going on in many of our urban areas in America. We see rising violent crime everywhere,” Stollsteimer said.

He said the accessibility of firearms and the stresses of the pandemic are to blame, as well as poverty.

“I believe that violent crime always can be traced to, especially in urban areas, to poverty. The more people who live in poverty and don’t have hope, and don’t believe in the system, the more they tend to turn to violent crime,” Stollsteimer said.