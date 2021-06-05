The last four-plus years have been tumultuous for Delaware’s correctional system, ever since a riot at the state’s largest prison in February 2017 left one guard dead and exposed a host of security and operational deficiencies.

While trying to identify problems and implement reforms since then, the department has continued to grapple with the chronic difficulty of hiring guards and retaining them. And over the last 15 months, officials have had to deal with coronavirus outbreaks among incarcerated men and women, as well as prison staff.

On the front lines for most of that time has been Claire Dematteis, a former longtime aide to President Biden when he was Delaware’s U.S. senator.

Dematteis was in corporate law in 2018 when Gov. John Carney tapped her to be special assistant in charge of overseeing the implementation of safety and operational fixes. Since July 2019 she has held the system’s top post, commissioner of the Department of Corrections — the first woman to hold the post.

Her tenure is now ending. On Friday, fellow Democrat Carney said she was returning to a job as his special assistant — this time overseeing how nearly $2 billion in federal coronavirus money the state received is being spent. She’ll also help Carney and state agencies deal with future crises.

Carney has nominated Deputy Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. to succeed DeMatteis, and hopes to get a Senate confirmation hearing this month.